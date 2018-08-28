Search

Historic steam car fleet to complete week-long tour of north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:17 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 01 September 2018

Steam cars, pictured at a recent rally in Gloucestershire, will soon be heading to north Norfolk. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Steam cars, pictured at a recent rally in Gloucestershire, will soon be heading to north Norfolk. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Archant

North Norfolk is set to go back in time, as twelve historic steam cars get ready to race through the area next week.

The steam car tour includes rare vehicles dating from 1901 to 1923, and will be coming from as far afield as Germany and the Netherlands.

The tour will be based at the Lenwade House Hotel, and drivers will travel out to the following destinations each day for a lunchtime arrival:

• Monday, September 3 - Yaxham Light Railway.

• Tuesday, September 4 - Holkham Hall.

• Wednesday, September 5 - East Runton Vicarage Gardens and the Skeyton Goat Inn.

• Thursday, September 6 - Thursford Steam Museum and the Hunworth Bell.

• Friday, September 7 - Gunton Sawmill.

The cars can be viewed steaming up each day from 9am - 10am at the hotel and will return there around 4.30pm to 5.30pm each evening.

