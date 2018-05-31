Search


Japanese film crew travel to Lowestoft to take on 10,300 calorie breakfast challenge

PUBLISHED: 18:06 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:06 22 August 2018

The Kidz Breakfast Challenge at Jesters Diner. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Would you travel halfway around the world for breakfast?

Probably not - but what if it was a 10,300 calorie mega-breakfast challenge?

Still no? Well, a film crew from Japanese network TV Tokyo travelled nearly 6,000 to Lowestoft this week to take on the Kidz Breakfast at Jesters Diner in Normanstan Park.

The breakfast, which weighs as much as small child, includes; 12 bacon, 12 sausages, six fried eggs, six has browns, six black puddings, one pound sautéed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, four slices of toast, four fried bread, four bread and butter, beans, tomatoes and six egg cheese and potatoes omelette.

Presenter Momo Konishiyama: “We heard that Jesters has something very unique and very interesting which we can’t see anywhere, which is why we came here.”

The Kidz Breakfast Challenge at Jesters Diner. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.The Kidz Breakfast Challenge at Jesters Diner. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Martin Smith, has owned and run Jesters since 1996, and has seen people travel from all over the world to attempt his creation.

He said: “It’s a bit like jumping out of an aeroplane, you shouldn’t do it every day, but you should put it on your bucket list.”

