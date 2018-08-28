Search

Man saved by transplant to hand over £2,500 to hospital that saved him

PUBLISHED: 13:29 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:22 04 September 2018

Lee Yaxley who has had a heart transplant has been raising money for Papworth Hospital Picture: Lee Yaxley

Lee Yaxley

Less than a year after his life was saved by a heart transplant Lee Yaxley is delighted to be able to moan about aching feet and blisters.

The 59-year-old completed a 15k walk at the weekend flanked by family and nursing staff who have helped him through his new heart ordeal.

He stepped out from his home in Ashby near Somerleyton with a gaggle of fellow fundraisers, reaching the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth in just two and a half hours.

Mr Yaxley said that with so much chatter and good cheer the time just flew by.

He hailed the support from well-wishers on the way. Overall the group has raised £2,500, some it in memory of heart patient friends who have died.

Mr Yaxley said he was full of aches and some of the party had blisters but that he was privileged to be able to complain about minor ailments in the face of all the amazing life-saving treatment he had received.

With the training and walk all done his main task now was to focus on re-gaining the three stone he had lost in weight

Visit his online donation page by clicking this link.

