Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled due to a train fault

PUBLISHED: 08:37 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 03 August 2018

Check before you travel, services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to a train fault. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Check before you travel, services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to a train fault. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Passengers travelling between Norwich and Great Yarmouth are facing delays and cancellations this morning due to a train fault.

The 10.25 from Norwich to Great Yarmouth has been cancelled.

The 11.13 from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has also been cancelled, both due to a train fault.

For service updates on all Great Anglia services visit the journey check web site

If you are delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be able to claim compensation under Greater Anglia’s “delay repay” scheme.

Visit www.greateranglia.co.uk for more information.

