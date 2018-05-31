Search

Trains between Norwich and Norfolk towns cancelled

PUBLISHED: 06:58 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:49 29 August 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Trains running between Norwich and Norfolk towns have been cancelled this morning.

The 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth have been cancelled, as have the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

Also cancelled is the 10.05am service from Norwich to Lowestoft, and the 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich service.

10:05 Norwich to Lowestoft due 10:52

10:57 Lowestoft to Norwich due 11:35

This is due to a train fault.

