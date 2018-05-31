Train trouble for commuters travelling to and from Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:54 01 August 2018
Commuters are facing delays and possible cancellations this morning due to a signalling system fault.
The 9.45am Greater Anglia service from Norwich to Sheringham has been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system. The 10.47am from Sheringham to Norwich has also been cancelled.
On Twitter Greater Anglia tweeted: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between #Norwich and Hoveton & Wroxham some lines are blocked. Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
The disruption is expected until 11:00