Train trouble for commuters travelling to and from Norwich

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Commuters are facing delays and possible cancellations this morning due to a signalling system fault.

The 9.45am Greater Anglia service from Norwich to Sheringham has been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system. The 10.47am from Sheringham to Norwich has also been cancelled.

On Twitter Greater Anglia tweeted: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between #Norwich and Hoveton & Wroxham some lines are blocked. Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The disruption is expected until 11:00