Trains are back on heritage railway after heat suspends service

PUBLISHED: 08:43 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:43 17 August 2018

Trains are running again on the North Norfolk Railway after being suspended due to the heat. Photo: Martin Seuneke

Trains are running again on the North Norfolk Railway after being suspended due to the heat. Photo: Martin Seuneke

Steam trains are running again on the North Norfolk Railway after being temporarily suspended.

Only diesel trains were in service during last week because of the risk of steam locomotives catching fire during the heatwave.

The announcement was made on the railway’s official website, which has now been removed.

Alex Richardson, the NNR’s marketing manager, said: “The completion of the harvest along the line has enabled us to reassess the fire risk in association with our neighbours which has led to the reintroduction of steam from Friday, August 10.

“However, we will continue to review our use of steam and diesel traction in relation to the recent weather conditions.”

The railway’s Red Service is now running again with two steam trains timetabled to run this weekend.

A ‘Morgan the Railway Cat’ family fun day is scheduled this Sunday at the railway with games, workshops, stories and dressing up on offer.

Visit the railway’s website www.nnrailway.co.uk or the official Facebook page North Norfolk Railway PLC for the latest service updates and for events taking place.

