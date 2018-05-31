Train trouble for passengers to due to a train fault and problems at the Oulton Broad South swing bridge

Passengers travelling between through Oulton Broad South are being warned to expect disruption and cancellations due to a fault with the river swing bridge.

The disruption is expected to last until 2.10pm today.

A rail replacement service, operated by Angies Tours will run between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South while the fault is addressed.

On Twitter, Greater Anglia tweeted: “Owing to a fault with the swing bridge at #OultonBroadSouth train services will be starting and terminating at Oulton Broad South. Services will be subject to short notice cancellations.”

Elsewhere the 12.55pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich will be cancelled due to a train fault.

