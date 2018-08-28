Train disruption for coastal towns lies ahead due to engineering work

A Greater Anglia train at Lowestoft station. Picture: James Bass

Trains to and from coastal towns will be disrupted over the coming months as engineering work take place.

Greater Anglia have released their planned work schedule along with the disruption it will cause on the weekends.

On Saturday, September 23, buses will replace the Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth lines all day.

On Sunday, September 30, taxis will be provided for the 7.25 Norwich to Lowestoft and the 7.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth services.

The weekend after, on October 6 and 7, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth and between Beccles and Lowestoft.

On October 20 and 21, Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses, and Ipswich to Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses between Saxmundham and Lowestoft.

During the whole of the week commencing Monday, October 22, to Sunday, October 28, buses will replace Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services.

During the weekend of October 27 and 28, trains to and from Ipswich and Lowestoft will also be replaced by buses between Lowestoft and Saxmundham.