Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train disruption for coastal towns lies ahead due to engineering work

PUBLISHED: 15:59 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 September 2018

A Greater Anglia train at Lowestoft station. Picture: James Bass

A Greater Anglia train at Lowestoft station. Picture: James Bass

Trains to and from coastal towns will be disrupted over the coming months as engineering work take place.

Greater Anglia have released their planned work schedule along with the disruption it will cause on the weekends.

On Saturday, September 23, buses will replace the Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth lines all day.

On Sunday, September 30, taxis will be provided for the 7.25 Norwich to Lowestoft and the 7.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth services.

The weekend after, on October 6 and 7, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth and between Beccles and Lowestoft.

On October 20 and 21, Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses, and Ipswich to Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses between Saxmundham and Lowestoft.

During the whole of the week commencing Monday, October 22, to Sunday, October 28, buses will replace Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services.

During the weekend of October 27 and 28, trains to and from Ipswich and Lowestoft will also be replaced by buses between Lowestoft and Saxmundham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ambulance service boss resigns amid ‘tremendous pressure’

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

£100,000 EU grant could see Mid Norfolk Railway create up to eight jobs

Mid-Norfolk Railways Summer Steam Gala. Picture: Ian Burt

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast