Train passengers urged to check routes this bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 August 2018

A Greater Anglia train arriving at Norwich Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt

A Greater Anglia train arriving at Norwich Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Those using Greater Anglia services this weekend can expect disruption to their journeys.

Bank holiday passengers travelling to London from East Anglia can expect a disrupted route from Saturday to Monday as work to replace tracks continues.

Instead of the usual route, passengers will have to use rail replacement buses between Ipswich and Ingatestone while the new track is laid.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “This engineering work is vital so that together Network Rail and Greater Anglia can run a modern and reliable railway.”

Network Rail, who said they are spending over £84m in upgrade works over the bank holiday, has urged passengers to check their route before travelling.

Other parts of the country also face disruption with London Euston closing for engineering work, and further strike action set to take place at Liverpool’s John Lennon airport.

People travelling with Northern Rail are set to see further disruption due to the RMT union staging a 24-hour strike over the future of train guards.

