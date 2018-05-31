Road closed as trailer fire sets light to South Norfolk field
PUBLISHED: 13:02 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 14 August 2018
Police have been forced to close the B1118 in South Norfolk after a trailer of straw caught fire before spreading to a stubble field.
Firefighters from both Norfolk and Suffolk were called to the fire in a field off the B1118 between Hoxne and Stradbroke at shortly after 11.50am today.
Crews from Diss and Harleston, as well as Suffolk Fire Service appliances from Leiston and Stradbroke, tackled the blaze which broke out when a trailer caught fire before straw fell into the field setting light to stubble.
The B1118 was closed with smoke drifting across the road forcing motorists to take a diversion via Fressingfield and Stradbroke.