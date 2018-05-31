Major traffic delays caused by three-car crash near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:23 22 August 2018
A three-car crash has been causing delays Norwich-bound on the A11.
Police blocked the road at Cringleford, near the junction with Roundhouse Way.
The incident happened just after 4pm today, and involved a Ford Cougar, Ford Focus and VW Passat.
There were no injuries and two of the vehicles had to be recovered.
Disruption has been caused to First Buses 11/12, 13/13c and 14/15/15A, Konect 3/6, 6A/X6, 9 and P and R 501, as well as long distance coaches.