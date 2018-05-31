Search

Tractor Ted roadshow to bring all the fun of the farm to north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 August 2018

Tractor Ted, the UK's favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

Tractor Ted, the UK�s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

DMcGirr

A popular children’s character is set to bring all the fun of the farm to north Norfolk on a summer tour.

Tractor Ted, the UK's favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

Tractor Ted, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week.

He will make a special guest appearance at the Wizard Maze, at Hall Farm, in Metton, from Wednesday, August 8 to Thursday, August 9, and the roadshow will last from 10am to 4pm.

Activities will provide fun and games for all ages, in the specially created Tractor Ted area.

It will include a giant inflatable bouncy castle, as well as the digger den, ‘welly wanging’, activity trail and a life-sized jigsaw puzzle.

Tractor Ted, the UK's favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

The Tractor Ted character was dreamed up in 2002, after mum-of-three Alexandra Heard, found her three young children were fascinated by real tractors.

And she teamed up with farmer David Horler to create the series of books and films, beloved by celebrities including Kate Humble, Clare Balding and Ben Fogle.

Tractor Ted, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor TedTractor Ted, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

Tractor Ted, the UK�s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor TedTractor Ted, the UK�s favourite little green tractor, rolls into Norfolk next week. Photo: Tractor Ted

