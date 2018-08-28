Town to host most heritage events in county as part as Heritage Open Day festival

Lowestoft Heritage Open Days 2017. The RC Church in Gordon Road, Lowestoft. Views from the top of the tower. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A celebration of a Suffolk town’s heritage will be the largest offering of events in the county, and one of the top 20 of the more than 800 towns participating in the festival.

In only its second year, the eight day Lowestoft Heritage Open Days festival has tripled in size with more than 70 family-friendly events.

The events are England’s contribution to the European Heritage Days and since its inception in 1994, it has grown into the country’s largest heritage festival.

This year festival will be spread out over two long weekends including between September 6 and 9 and September 13 and 16.

Events include open days at buildings such as the Town Hall, the Port House, and the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

In addition, there are guided history and ghost walks, exhibitions at Associated British Ports, and an RAF centenary exhibition alongside a display of Lowestoft bomb damage photographs.

Shows and concerts will also take place, with community singing, history talks, and historic reenactments including a 1914 Suffrage Society Meeting.

There will also be a one-off preview of Pearls from the Grit, a talk about the infamous Lowestoft witch trials, a concert by the Blyth Quartet, and readings and music from local authors, folk musicians, classical musicans, and poetry from Namoi Jaffa.

Musical, literary and anecdotal pieces from amongst others, George Borrow, Benjamin Britten, Edward Elgar, Rudyard Kipling, Liza Lehmann, Arthur Ransome will be performed.

Alice Taylor, a Lowestoft Town councillor, said: “Heritage, whether it’s an old building, a Victorian park, keeping our local records office or working on an event that promotes Lowestoft heritage, is vital for the economic health and social well-being of our community.

“We build our future on the bones of the past and we can’t build a bright future for our town if we don’t support and learn from our past.”

All of the attractions and events are free.

For any information during the festival, the team will be located in the old Cafe site at Lowestoft station between 9am and 5pm.

A full list is available online by searching for Lowestoft on https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/