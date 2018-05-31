Search

Top spectacle wearer has eyes on £10,000 prize

PUBLISHED: 11:59 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:59 25 August 2018

Chana Bush regional finalist in Specsavers’ search for its Spectacle Wearer of the Year. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography

www.paulnixonphotography

Estate agent Chana Bush has been named a regional finalist in Specsavers’ annual search for its Spectacle Wearer of the Year and could win £10,000.

The 26-year-old, from Hepworth, a customer at the Diss branch of the chain, was chosen from thousands of entries to become the regional finalist in the 25-34 age category.

If she makes it through, she could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Love Island hunk Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with celebrities at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards in October.

Popping into Specsavers’ in Diss, her nearest branch, to pick up the regional prize of a £125 voucher, Chana said if successful she will save the money for her house fund.

“Entering was a bit spontaneous really,” she said. “I saw the advert come up on Instagram, whilst scrolling through and I thought why not? And here we are. It was overwhelming to find out I was a regional finalist, but it’s lovely to be chosen.”

Having worn glasses since she was aged three, Chana has seen a change in perception. She said: ‘When I was at high school wearing glasses wasn’t really fashionable and I had issues during PE. Nowadays there are so many options and you can find a pair to go with your own style.

“I wear them 90% of the time so I have to think about what would go with everything, but now I’ve got the chance for a new pair I might go for something a bit more out there.”

Topic Tags:

