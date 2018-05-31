More than 500 runners took part in the Dereham 5k run

Dereham 5k run. Pictures: Todd Lake Archant

Five hundred people took to the streets to take part in the eighth Dereham 5k race.

Dereham 5k run. Pictures: Todd Lake Dereham 5k run. Pictures: Todd Lake

It was renamed The Great War Centenary to honour those who fought in the First World War, and to mark the centenary of the end of the conflict.

Trumpet player Steve Kemp performed The Last Post before the race, which was followed by a one minute’s silence, and a round of applause.

The race is organised by the Dereham Runners and chairman of the organisation, Todd Lake, said: “This was a record attendance for the event and well supported along the route by local residents.

“I am delighted to once again put this event on for the town, bringing runners of all abilities together, including over 100 U12 1k Fun Runners. This was run immediately after the 5k race, and was free to enter for under 12’s, with parents also able to run with their children, on the recreation ground.

Dereham 5k run. 1st place Sean Watson (in the middle), 2nd Samuel Coyne (on the right) and 3rd Callum Stanforth (on the left). Pictures: Todd Lake Dereham 5k run. 1st place Sean Watson (in the middle), 2nd Samuel Coyne (on the right) and 3rd Callum Stanforth (on the left). Pictures: Todd Lake

“It is incredible how, with an awful lot of planning, the race on the day comes together. We at Dereham Runners AC are only a small club compared to our fellow Norfolk clubs, but we pride ourself on putting together a top class event.”

The event first took place in 2011 and has increased in popularity since then.

The course is two laps of a flat route which goes around and through the town centre, starting at 9.15am from the junction at Commercial Road and London Road and finishing at the recreation ground opposite Parkwood Leisure, where the race HQ was set up.

Competitors were awarded with a special commemorative medal in honour of the centenary, with the race open to runners of all levels from the ages of 12 and upwards, who were able to complete the course within 40 minutes.

First place in the 5k race went to Sean Watson, Samuel Coyne was second and Callum Stanforth, third.

The first female finisher was Cat Cummings, of Wymondham AC, who completed the race in 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

Mr Lake added: “The profile of this annual event continues to grow year-by-year and in 2017 won the best 5k running award for the east of England, something I am immensely proud of.”

Results avaiable here www.totalracetiming.co.uk/raceresults/56