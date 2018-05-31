Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk woman’s Tinder profile hacked to get secrets of RAF’s F-35 Lightning stealth bomber

PUBLISHED: 10:06 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:52 06 August 2018

An F-35 Lightning lands at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

An F-35 Lightning lands at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A Norfolk woman’s online dating profile was hacked by a spy trying to steal secrets about the RAF’s new stealth jet.

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the vertical landing pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the vertical landing pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

But the attempt to obtain classified information about the Marham-based F-35 Lightning was foiled when she went to her bosses.

The un-named servicewoman, who works at the Norfolk base, noticed suspicious activity shortly after the first four Lightnings arrived from America in early June.

One defence source said: “A Tinder profile was hacked and they were asked a confidential question. They went to their bosses straight away and said: ‘Look, I’ve been asked strange questions.

“They investigated. Someone was trying to get secrets but they failed.”

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said: “No F-35 secrets have been stolen. No F-35 information of a sensitive or classified nature has been disclosed via a dating site. The member of RAF personnel involved is not even associated with the F-35 programme.”

A memo has been sent to personnel, warning of the risks from agents trying to befriend them online.

“Within the last week, a serving member of the RAF had their online dating profile hacked,” it said. “It subsequently transpired that the perpetrator then attempted to befriend another serving member of the RAF to apparently elicit comment and detail on F-35.”

It is not clear who may have been behind the attempt. But both China and Russia are known to be keen to find out what lies inside the world’s most advanced warplane.

“A skilled and convincing operative will aim to elicit information through friendship, sympathy and/or obligation in order to accumulate pieces of information to build up a bigger picture,” the memo warns.

“It should be noted that UK military posture, policy and capabilities continue to be significant targets of interest for hostile state and non-state actors.”

Marham is now home to nine F-35s, after a further five flew in from America on Friday. The UK has committed to buy 138 of the £92m jets. Marham will be the main home of the Lightning force. The aircraft will also be carried on board the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast