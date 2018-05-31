Are you ready for the Thumb Wrestling World Championships?

A previous World Thumb Wrestling Championships. Photo: Mick Howes. Archant

One, two, three, four - are you ready for the thumb wars?

The Thumb Wrestling World Championships will be returning for its 10th anniversary at The Geldeston Locks Inn near Beccles, between noon and 2.30pm tomorrow.

This year’s championship is set to be the biggest and most exciting in the competition’s history.

For the first time ever there will be a children’s tournament - where keen youngsters can compete for their own world championship trophy.

This year hopes to see an even more diverse set of athletes than last year, after entries from Australia, Germany, the US, Indonesia and China competed for the coveted trophy.

The Geldeston locks Inn will be serving a selection of fantastic local ales, plus food to provide strength and motivation for the athletes.

Those hoping to compete in the epic thumb wars can still register for the contest tomorrow before noon.