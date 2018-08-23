Search

WATCH: Dramatic rescue at sea after three girls are blown out to sea

PUBLISHED: 16:51 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 23 August 2018

Do you know these girls? Picture of the moment the boat came alongside the kayak. Picture: supplied by Geoff Needham

Archant

Members of an RNLI lifeboat crew have been hailed as heroes after rescuing three teenage girls whose inflatable kayak was being blown out to sea.

The frightened youngsters, who were wearing swimsuits, were about half a mile out to sea off Brancaster in north Norfolk when they were rescued.

One of the girl’s mothers is believed to have been frantically waiting on the beach.

The girls are believed to have been aged 14 and 15 and comprised two sisters, possibly from the Reepham area, and a French exchange student.

Hunstanton RNLI crew member David Peppercorn said: “We were told initially there were two inflatables out at sea. I think it was one of the girls’ mums that called 999 and the Coastguard,

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat crew member David Peppercorn. Picture: Supplied by David PeppercornHunstanton RNLI lifeboat crew member David Peppercorn. Picture: Supplied by David Peppercorn

“We set out to pick them up, but were then told by the Coastguard that it was three girls on an inflatable kayak. They had been paddling along the shoreline safely, and the tide had turned. It took us about nine minutes to get to them.

“The Coastguard had a visual on them from the beach and guided us in. The girls were quite cold as they had been out there for a while, and the weather had turned.

“Sometimes youngsters don’t understand the gravity of the situation. While the parents are running through potential scenarios, they are just enjoying a ride on a boat.

“We checked they were okay and had not been in the water. We got them into the boat and took them back to the boathouse. The mum started to cry when they saw us.”

Hunstanton Lifeboat assisted three teenage girls who were struggling off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak. Picture: RNLIHunstanton Lifeboat assisted three teenage girls who were struggling off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak. Picture: RNLI

RNLI Hunstanton spokesman Geoff Needham said the lifeboat launched at 1.38pm on Friday, August 17.

He said: “They made good speed to the area. On arrival they located casualties, a kayak and an inflatable ring, with three teenage girls. They were taken on board the lifeboat. They told the crew they were trying to make it back to the shore but the offshore wind and tide was taking them further out to sea. They did not need any medical assistance.”

Do you know the girls? Please email david.bale2@archant.co.uk

