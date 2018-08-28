Search


Watch Handyman Oliver’s amazing viral videos - which have now been viewed thousands of times on Facebook

PUBLISHED: 11:43 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 03 September 2018

Shop manager Oliver Green and owner Bruce Salter at The Handyman in Eye have been creating hilarious videos to advertise the business Picture: BRUCE SALTER



A shop manager from Eye has become an internet sensation - after his hilarious videos advertising the business were viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

Oliver Green and cameraman Bruce Salter, who owns The Handyman in Broad Street, began creating the entertaining videos in January, with some of them now viewed more than 10,000 times.

The funny clips show Oliver dressed in a variety of costumes - from a scarecrow to a giant fly - letting people know what they can buy in store.

Bruce said it didn’t take Oliver much persuading to get in front of the camera.

He said: “We had one that went up last night which has already reached 3,500 views.

Shop Manager Oliver Green in one of his many costumes that appear in the videos on their Facebook Page Picture: BRUCE SALTER

“They are very popular.

“We do one a month and plan to do it right through the year.

“Oliver absolutely loves it and likes being the centre of attention.”

Oliver said he now gets stopped on the street by people who have watched his videos on Facebook.



“We love doing it,” he said.

“I was at Thetford Garden Centre last Sunday and someone came over and said ‘Ollie, I love your videos’ - I didn’t even know her.

“When I did the scarecrow one my neighbour started calling me Worzel Gummidge.

“I think the fly costume is my favourite, that has been really popular.



“The videos have really taken off.”

Bruce said the pair were thinking of doing a fundraising challenge leading up to Christmas - setting a target and releasing the ‘bloopers’ if they hit it.

He said: “Some of the videos don’t go to plan - one took us 19 takes to get it right.

“What we are thinking of doing is we will get a collection going and if we hit say £250 we’ll put the bloopers on there.”



To see more of Oliver’s videos see here.









