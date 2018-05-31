Thousands raised for wildlife trust at postcard auction

Nicholas Rudge, Durrant's auctioneer, at the Pakefield Postcard Auction. Picture: Ferini Media Archant

Art lovers raised around £3,500 for a wildlife organisation after a successful auction of handmade postcards.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pakefield Postcard Auction, which was hosted at the Ivy House Country Hotel on Wednesday, August 15, saw 100 works of art from original artists auctioned off in support of Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The postcards sold were small but carefully executed pieces of art in all mediums, including textile, plaster and paint, pencil, pen and ink, watercolour, oil, and even dichroic glass and Bristol Blue glass.

Contributing artists include Radio 4 newsreader and author Zeb Soanes, as well as Mark Ward, Patricia Colyer, Pamela Lay, Anne Jones and John Patchett.

Nicholas Rudge, auctioneer of Durrant’s of Beccles, was in attendance for the fifth year to ensure bidders bagged their favourite postcard and maximum funds went to the development of Carlton Marshes.

The organisers thanked all who had donated money for the trust, and the event was supported by Cunningham Accounts of Lowestoft