Thorpe St Andrew Town Council votes to stop using single-use plastics

09 August, 2018 - 21:07
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has voted to stop using single-use plastics. Photo: Getty

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has voted to stop using single-use plastics. Photo: Getty

Sablin

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has voted to stop using single-use plastics.

From this month, the council will be moving to biodegradable or reusable products, replacing single-use plastic products wherever possible.

The council said biodegradable bin liners, reusable cable ties, and other environmentally friendly alternatives will be rolled out to reduce the impact of harmful plastics on the environment.

Town mayor John Fisher, who proposed the idea, said: “As a riverside town we have a great responsibility to protect and enhance the environment we enjoy. By taking this step, it is hoped others may think twice about using that plastic straw, coffee stirrer or disposable cup. As a council we should be leading the way and support local businesses and residents who wish to do the same”.

To help the community become single-use plastic free, email office@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk

