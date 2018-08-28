Thomas the Tank Engine face and signs sell for thousands at auction

The fibreglass character face of Thomas from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods Archant

An auction of railway memorabilia which was expected to raise thousands has been a success with signs selling for more than the estimated price and some lots surprising the auctioneers and selling for hundreds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fibreglass character face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods The fibreglass character face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods

The Railwayana auction at TW Gaze’s auction room in Diss saw more than 100 punters bidding by the second as its 300 lots went up for sale.

The most expensive item sold was a station totem for the now disused Burston train station which went for £1,600.

A signal diagram, an item auctioneers have never seen before, sold for £650.

Cast iron bench ends from the Great Northern and Scotland Railway service from 1898 sold for £650.

An odd lot sold at the auction was a fibreglass headboard of Thomas the Tank Engine’s face a long with the fibreglass face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank engine which sold for £550 and £85 respectively.