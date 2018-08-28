Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thomas the Tank Engine face and signs sell for thousands at auction

PUBLISHED: 10:11 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 30 August 2018

The fibreglass character face of Thomas from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods

The fibreglass character face of Thomas from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods

Archant

An auction of railway memorabilia which was expected to raise thousands has been a success with signs selling for more than the estimated price and some lots surprising the auctioneers and selling for hundreds.

The fibreglass character face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel WoodsThe fibreglass character face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Daniel Woods

The Railwayana auction at TW Gaze’s auction room in Diss saw more than 100 punters bidding by the second as its 300 lots went up for sale.

The most expensive item sold was a station totem for the now disused Burston train station which went for £1,600.

A signal diagram, an item auctioneers have never seen before, sold for £650.

Cast iron bench ends from the Great Northern and Scotland Railway service from 1898 sold for £650.

An odd lot sold at the auction was a fibreglass headboard of Thomas the Tank Engine’s face a long with the fibreglass face of Daisy from Thomas the Tank engine which sold for £550 and £85 respectively.

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast