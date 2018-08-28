Eaton Park transformed into Thailand for two-day festival

Norwich Thai Festival Archant

A festival celebrating Thai culture is taking place in a Norwich park this weekend.

Anyone visiting Eaton Park on Saturday or Sunday could be forgiven for thinking they had accidently travelled to Southeast Asia, as from 10am today, the park will be transformed into a mini version of Thailand.

The two-day cultural festival will open with a traditional food offering to Buddhist monks before a weekend of music and dancing, sword fighting and Muay Thai boxing demonstrations gets underway.

There will also be a host of food stalls serving Thai dishes and specialities.

The event runs from 10am -7pm today and tomorrow (September 1 and 2), entry is £4 per day per adult with free entry for under 12s.