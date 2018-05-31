Search

Longest rugby match world record attempt thwarted by technical issues

PUBLISHED: 15:22 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 August 2018

Thetford Rugby Club team, with organiser Mark Laws (centre, front row) in good spirits despite losing out in a world record attempt for longest playing match due to technical problems with the cameras. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thetford Rugby Club team, with organiser Mark Laws (centre, front row) in good spirits despite losing out in a world record attempt for longest playing match due to technical problems with the cameras. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A world record attempt for the longest rugby match was thwarted by technical issues with only hours to go.

Organised by fitness coach Mark Laws, 36, his invitational team took on Thetford Rugby Club to beat the current record of 31 hours, with money raised from the event to be split between various charities.

The event began in the early hours of Friday, August 17, at Thetford Rugby Club, but equipment issues meant the game had to be stopped after 23 hours on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Laws said: “Unfortunately we had an issue with the cameras after 23 hours which then meant the world record couldn’t be validated, so sadly we had to stop.

“We learned a lot during the day and will be setting a date very soon for another attempt in May/June 2019.

“Disappointing to have been stopped by a technical issue but plenty of good things have come out of it all.”

