Thousands of knitted poppies decorate historic building for project

This year marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

This year marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A Remembrance project has begun in Thetford to cover the Guildhall in knitted poppies.

And to commemorate the significant event, Thetford Town Council has unveiled the first phase of its special poppy display for Remembrance.

Councillor Brenda Canham with some of the poppies.

The front of the historic Guildhall has been adorned with 3,000 hand knitted and crocheted poppies.

The poppies have been sent in my people across Norfolk and Suffolk - with many knitting hundreds - and created by knitting groups. Women from two Sikh community centres in Kent also made poppies.

A Remembrance project has begun in Thetford to cover the Guildhall in knitted poppies.

A Remembrance project has begun in Thetford to cover the Guildhall in knitted poppies.

Originally the council had hoped to collect 5,000 poppies, however they already have more than 4,000.

It is hoped the two towers on the Guildhall, trees in the market place and the building known as The Shambles, will also be decorated with the poppies.

A knitting group will be held at the Guildhall every Tuesday in September between 11am and 1pm.