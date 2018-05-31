Consultation launched over boundary changes involving 5,000-house development

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Residents are being asked for their views on proposals to move a town’s parish boundary to include a major housing development.

Thetford Town Council wants to include the area of the Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) - a 5,000-home development - into its parish.

The development currently sits in the parishes of Croxton and Brettenham and Kilverstone -

A consultation was announced by Breckland Council’s Community Governance Review sub-committee on August 8 and has now launched.

Community members are being asked for their thoughts on the proposal to extend the boundary of the town council to include the parts of the SUE which is currently part of Croxton Parish Council, that being land from the south of the A11 to the west of the A1075.

Under the proposals, the part of the SUE area which is currently in the parish of Kilverstone Parish Council would remain unchanged, but a future review may be carried out once development of the land takes place - expected to be around 2034 and 2040.

People are also being invited to share their views on plans to increase the number of town council members by two additional councillors, from 16 to 18, who will represent the expanded town council area.

Names can also be suggested for the proposed new town council ward.

This is the third consultation in response to Thetford Town Council’s request.

Following the first consultation, the sub-committee recommended a second consultation proposing no changes to the current boundaries.

Members said they felt before making such a significant change, those living in the SUE area should be consulted when the houses have been built and occupied.

In response to the second consultation, total of 3,947 people responded from the three parishes. In total 3,855 against the proposal of no changes to the current boundaries and 92 in support of it.

The consultation will run until September 28. The consultation is available on the Breckland Council website and hard copies of the form can be requested by emailing contactus@breckland.gov.uk