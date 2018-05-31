Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Consultation launched over boundary changes involving 5,000-house development

PUBLISHED: 11:32 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 21 August 2018

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Residents are being asked for their views on proposals to move a town’s parish boundary to include a major housing development.

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya DuncanAreas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Town Council wants to include the area of the Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) - a 5,000-home development - into its parish.

The development currently sits in the parishes of Croxton and Brettenham and Kilverstone -

A consultation was announced by Breckland Council’s Community Governance Review sub-committee on August 8 and has now launched.

Community members are being asked for their thoughts on the proposal to extend the boundary of the town council to include the parts of the SUE which is currently part of Croxton Parish Council, that being land from the south of the A11 to the west of the A1075.

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya DuncanAreas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Under the proposals, the part of the SUE area which is currently in the parish of Kilverstone Parish Council would remain unchanged, but a future review may be carried out once development of the land takes place - expected to be around 2034 and 2040.

People are also being invited to share their views on plans to increase the number of town council members by two additional councillors, from 16 to 18, who will represent the expanded town council area.

Names can also be suggested for the proposed new town council ward.

This is the third consultation in response to Thetford Town Council’s request.

Following the first consultation, the sub-committee recommended a second consultation proposing no changes to the current boundaries.

Members said they felt before making such a significant change, those living in the SUE area should be consulted when the houses have been built and occupied.

In response to the second consultation, total of 3,947 people responded from the three parishes. In total 3,855 against the proposal of no changes to the current boundaries and 92 in support of it.

The consultation will run until September 28. The consultation is available on the Breckland Council website and hard copies of the form can be requested by emailing contactus@breckland.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast