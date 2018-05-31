Search

Thetford pop-up beach event has “fantastic” response with over 1,500 visitors

PUBLISHED: 08:28 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:28 29 August 2018

The Thetford seaside at the green at Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: The Lively Crew

The Lively Crew

The bank holiday weekend saw the green at Thetford Riverside Complex turned into a “pop-up seaside beach”, offering residents an event filled with music, games and sand castle competitions.

The beach was free to use for children accompanied by parents throughout the weekend, and despite some inclement weather, the sandpit proved a huge success welcoming over 1,500 visitors throughout the four days it was open to the public.

The Riverside Complex also hosted a Club Tropicana Summer beach party which saw hundreds of visitors dance away the night to classic holiday tracks.

Councillor Adrian Stasiak, executive member for Assets at Breckland Council said: “I am delighted to see the fantastic positive response to the “Beach On The Green” event and look forward to seeing future projects take shape on the green over the coming months.”

As part of the beach experience, children could enter a sandcastle competition. The eventual winners were Theo and Taye Bell-Tye.

The next major public event at the Thetford Riverside Complex will be “Harvest Time On The Green” on September 8 from 10am-4pm.

Families will be able to see a host farm animals including calves, sheep, chickens and much more, as well as various craft, food and agriculture stalls.

