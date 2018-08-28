Search

Thetford to host biggest coffee morning in support of Macmillan

PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 04 September 2018

The Mayor of Thetford Roy Brame and Andrew Overman, of Chilterns in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

People in Thetford are being invited to enjoy a coffee and a piece of cake and help raise money for a good cause.

As part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, an event will be held on Friday, September 28 at the Carnegie Room.

A partnership between Thetford Town Council and Chilterns Estate Agents will bring all coffee morning events in the town together to create Thetford’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Charities and organisations will have stalls in the hall and each are asked to bring cakes to donate.

Andrew Overman, manger of Chilterns’ Thetford branch, said: “It is about raising money for Macmillan. Cancer is a horrible disease that affects so many people that we wanted to bring the community together.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help at the coffee morning can email Mr Overman at andrew.overman@chilterns.co

The event will be held between 9am and 12pm.

