These ten buildings in Breckland are at risk of being lost

The Nunnery Stud on the Shadwell Estate. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

The Heritage at Risk Programme (HAR) was launched by Historic England and is used to help assess the overall state of the country’s heritage sites.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ruins of St Andrew's Church. Dated 6 April 1954. Picture: Archant The ruins of St Andrew's Church. Dated 6 April 1954. Picture: Archant

The programme aims to reduce the number of sites at risk by identifying those in danger of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The following heritage sites in the Breckland area which are listed as being at risk:

•Shadwell Court and clock tower, Brettenham

This country house dates from 1720 and was improved in the 19th century. The building has been unoccupied for many years and affected by severe dry rot outbreaks caused by leaks in the roof.

The derelict church of Church of St Mary the Less. Picture: Denise Bradley The derelict church of Church of St Mary the Less. Picture: Denise Bradley

Extensive roof repairs have been undertaken and the main building is now stabilising.

Part of the attached stable yard is in use and maintained, but other parts are deteriorating.

•Ruins of St Andrew’s Church, Roudham and Larling

These ruins of a 14th century church still has significant architectural details displayed throughout.

The remains form a significant monument in the areas landscape but are in a dangerous condition with loose masonry and are cordoned off from the public.

Negotiations are on-going regarding securing a grant in order to implement urgent repairs.

•Church of St Mary the Less, Bury Road, Thetford

A former church from the late 14th century with a 15th century tower it has been closed for worship and has suffered from decay and vandalism.

A scheme for it to be made into a home was granted but has not been followed up. Some repairs to the roof have been carried out and a fresh proposal for a residential use is under discussion.

Some high-level tower masonry is in a dangerous condition.

•Church of All Saints, Threxton

This Medieval or later church is made out of flint with ashlar and some brick dressings. The circular west tower is believed to be of pre-Conquest date. Problems with extensive rainwater and groundwater affecting the tower and nave. Some windows with medieval glass are also in poor condition. An Heritage Lottery Fund Grants for Places of Worship grant application was successful in 2016 and improvement works are in progress.

•Church of St Andrew, Tottington

Parish church dating back to 1360. It was restored between 1885-6 by EP Willins. The condition of high-level stonework on the tower is of concern to Heritage England and the chancel ceiling is at risk of collapse.

This is one of a number of battlefield churches under review by Historic England, the Diocese of Norwich and the Ministry of Defence.

•Church of St Mary, Church Street, Kenninghall

Medieval parish church of 11th century origin. Constant roof leaks and dampness along northern side of the building and the nave roof is in need of re-covering and there are various areas of stonework repairs required, largely due to weathering. A Heritage Lottery Fund Grants for Places of Worship grant was offered in summer 2015 and work is in progress.

•Church of St Peter, Church Road, Shropham

This 13th century church is in slow decline with Heritage England monitoring the condition of the building. The roof has been heavily tingled, a form of temporary repair, and may require replacement in near future.

•Church of Holy Cross, Church Lane, Caston

Church of early 14th century origins with thatched and medieval ceilings. The thatch to both roofs is slipping and failing rapidly. A repair project is in progress with a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund Grants for Places of Worship scheme.

•Church of All Saints, Stanford

This 12th century and later medieval church is now closed to the public. It was leased to the Ministry of Defence and it is in a battlefield training area. The chancel arch is in danger of collapse and supported by scaffold. Masonry is falling from the tower.

•Church of St Andrew, Fairstead Lane, Little Cressingham

This parish church’s 15th century tower is partially demolished and the two western most bays of the nave and south aisle are roofless.

A corrugated roof covers the south side of the building, while the nave is roofed in plain tile. The roof is leaking with damp throughout the aisles. Vegetation growth is also an issue.