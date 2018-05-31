Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Restaurant nominated for coveted title at English Curry Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 August 2018

Jay Ali and the team at the Spice Lounge show-off their 2017 award. Picture: The Spice Lounge

Jay Ali and the team at the Spice Lounge show-off their 2017 award. Picture: The Spice Lounge

Archant

A curry house in Mildenhall has received a nomination for this year’s English Curry Awards.

The Spice Lounge will go up against restaurants from across the country for the coveted title of Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year.

Jay Ali, Spice Lounge general manager, said: “It’s a great feeling to be recognised at the industry awards by our customers, putting Mildenhall on the national stage.

“This our third year running at the curry awards and this nomination is on a higher level because it’s for the restaurant, it’s not just about the food, it’s about the service, the team, the whole thing.”

The Spice Lounge has already won accolades from the English Curry Awards, winning Service of the Year East last year and Chef of the Year South in 2016, with cook Anfar Ali.

The ceremony will be held in Dudley, near Wolverhampton, on September 17.

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular comedy night set to return to Dereham

The Memorial Hall in Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Festival embracing creative arts to be set against backdrop of 18th century walled garden

Raynham Hall, the home of the Cosmic Roots Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast