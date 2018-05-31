Restaurant nominated for coveted title at English Curry Awards

Jay Ali and the team at the Spice Lounge show-off their 2017 award. Picture: The Spice Lounge Archant

A curry house in Mildenhall has received a nomination for this year’s English Curry Awards.

The Spice Lounge will go up against restaurants from across the country for the coveted title of Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year.

Jay Ali, Spice Lounge general manager, said: “It’s a great feeling to be recognised at the industry awards by our customers, putting Mildenhall on the national stage.

“This our third year running at the curry awards and this nomination is on a higher level because it’s for the restaurant, it’s not just about the food, it’s about the service, the team, the whole thing.”

The Spice Lounge has already won accolades from the English Curry Awards, winning Service of the Year East last year and Chef of the Year South in 2016, with cook Anfar Ali.

The ceremony will be held in Dudley, near Wolverhampton, on September 17.