Unpaid carers given thousands in grant money

PUBLISHED: 13:35 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:35 18 August 2018

James Anthony, carers grant officer at Carers Matter Norfolk. PHOTO: Gooderham PR

Nearly £7,000 of grants have been given out to unpaid carers groups across Norfolk, with money still available to apply for.

The Small Grants for Carers Group, run by Carers Matter Norfolk, awarded money to 18 groups in Norfolk.

Grants have been awarded to help fund the cost of meeting rooms, craft materials and group events, newsletters and guest speakers - and there is still funding available to groups across the county.

Kevin Vaughan, manager of Carers Matter Norfolk, said: “The grants panel were delighted to award a total of £6,612 in grants to carers groups across our county.

“For these groups, this will be a valuable source of income. But it is incredibly well deserved as they do so much good, and provide so much support, in their local communities.”

For more information and details on how to apply for a grant, contact 0800 083 1148 or visit www.carersmatternorfolk.org.uk.

