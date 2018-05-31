‘The man who got away with murder’ - Norfolk museum hosts author talk

Joe Whistlecraft mugshot. Picture: Pip Wright Archant

The author of a book about a criminal who was convicted more than a hundred times will be speaking in Diss.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pip Wright, author of Whistlecraft, recounts the story of Joe Whistlecraft, a man convicted for poaching amongst other crimes, who many people from South Norfolk may remember.

Whistlecraft follows the true story this man from Rickinghall and Hinderclay, Suffolk, who regarded regular imprisonment as little more than an occupational hazard.

Known as the man who got away with murder, Joe still served over twenty years in jail.

The talk is taking place on Friday, September 21 at 7.30 pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Mount Street.

Tickets are £5 on the door.

Diss Museum has organised the talk. It is open every day from 11am to 3pm, March to end October.

The museum is run by volunteers, to get involved email: fodimus@gmail.com or phone David Young on 01379 642168