Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

PUBLISHED: 08:52 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 29 August 2018

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

An hour-long drama about a Norfolk farmer sentenced to life in prison for shooting dead a teenage burglar will be shown on Channel 4.

The Interrogation will explore the so-called missing part of the famous Tony Martin case, which sparked fierce national debate at the time in 1999. Picture: Ian Burt

The Interrogation will explore the so-called “missing part” of the famous Tony Martin case, which sparked fierce national debate at the time in 1999.

Mr Martin shot dead 16-year-old Fred Barras and injured burglar another after they broke into his house in Emneth Hungate.

He was found guilty of murder, but later had his conviction reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

During his trial, Mr Martin argued he had used reasonable force to defend his property and himself.

EDP Front page 23 Aug 1999. Tony Martin.EDP Front page 23 Aug 1999. Tony Martin.

He spent three years in prison.

Bafta-winning actor Steve Pemberton, famous for his role in Benidorm, will play Mr Martin in the new drama.

The show will provide an account of the three days of police questioning following Mr Martin’s arrest.

Executive producer Peter Beard said: “This is the missing part of an extraordinary story that captivated and divided the country.

During his trial, Mr Martin argued he had used reasonable force to defend his property and himself. He spent three years in prison. Photo: Matthew Usher .

“Finally we will hear exactly what Tony Martin told detectives in the confines of a police interview room just hours after he was arrested.

“For the first time it’s his own account in his words.”

Mr Martin shot Barras in the back and injured his accomplice, 29-year-old Brendan Fearon, after they broke into his home on August 20, 1999.

Fearon and getaway driver Darren Bark, 33, admitted to conspiring to burgle his home and were sentenced to 36 and 30 months in prison, respectively.

Steve Pemberton is best known for his role in The League of Gentlemen. Picture: BBC DVD

They were sentenced to 36 and 30 months in prison, respectively.

Mr Martin was charged with the murder of Barras and attempted murder of Fearon.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of eight years.

But in October 2001 an appeal was considered and his conviction was reduced to manslaughter.

Playing alongside Mr Pemberton in the new drama will be Daniel Mays, who starred in Line of Duty and Born to Kill, and Stuart Graham, from The Fall, Thirteen, and Hunger.

Mr Pemberton said: “This is a fascinating story which divided public opinion at the time. Now we finally get to hear the account directly from Tony Martin.”

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

