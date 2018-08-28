Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk’s hidden places prepare to welcome visitors for a celebration of the county’s history

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 September 2018

Norwich Cathedral stands out against the night sky viewed through the Erpingham Gate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Cathedral stands out against the night sky viewed through the Erpingham Gate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A festival which will see hidden gems and well-known historical sites throw open their doors to visitors for free returns to Norfolk this weekend for an eight-day celebration of the county’s heritage.

Cromer Museum - Victorian Fisherman's Cottage Credit: Norfolk Museums and Archaeology ServiceCromer Museum - Victorian Fisherman's Cottage Credit: Norfolk Museums and Archaeology Service

The annual Heritage Open Days event starts on Thursday and for the first time will run over two weekends giving thousands of people the chance to look behind the usually closed doors of some of the county’s most interesting buildings.

With almost 300 events programmed, including free guided tours, talks, open buildings, exhibitions and performances, Norfolk’s Heritage Open Days festival is one of the biggest in the country.

In Norwich there will be the opportunity to explore familiar landmarks such as Norwich Cathedral, The Great Hospital, The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News offices.

Alternatively, lesser-known buildings including The Missing Kind in Castle Meadow, the former leper hospital Lazar House or a new feature for 2018, Wherry Maud.

Wherry Maud at Thurne windmill picture Neil ThomasWherry Maud at Thurne windmill picture Neil Thomas

But it’s not just Norwich where events are taking place; locations across Norfolk are opening their doors to the public, including a former atomic weapons bunker in Thetford, the Blicking Estate, The Old Fisherman’s Hospital in Great Yarmouth and Doric Lodge in Wymondham.

To mark 100 years since women got the vote, the county’s extraordinary women will be remember and celebrated in a number of exhibitions and the weird and wonderful of Norfolk’s history will be bought to life at the Weird Norfolk exhibition in the Forum.

Cathy Eden, Heritage Open Days coordinator from The Forum, said: “We can’t wait for the start of Heritage Open Days 2018. It’s a great opportunity to explore our community, visit places that aren’t always open to the public and learn more about where live.

The festival brings people together and is a wonderful celebration of our county’s heritage.”

The Heritage Open Days festival will take place from September 6-9 and 13-16. A brochure covering most of the events in Norfolk is available from the Forum in Norwich, Tourist Information Centres, libraries and many other places across the county.

Where to find out more

The Heritage Open Day festival events in Norfolk are co-ordinated by the Forum and information about all the events can be found via the Forum’s website.

Tickets for pre-booked events went on sale July and many were snapped up within minutes of being released so it is important to call in advance to see what is still available.

While some events have sold out there are still dozens of tickets left for events and there are dozens of un-ticketed exhibitions, performances, tours and activities taking place across Norfolk.

The brochure listing all of this year’s Heritage Open Days is available from the Forum, tourist information centres, libraries and many other venues across the county.

A copy can also be downloaded from: theforumnorwich.co.uk/hods

Most Read

Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

3,000 litres of alcohol seized in King’s Lynn

Alcohol seized from King's Lynn by HMRC. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Video: Captain, Leader. Legend in the making at Norwich City

Grant Hanley led from the front at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk’s hidden places prepare to welcome visitors for a celebration of the county’s history

Norwich Cathedral stands out against the night sky viewed through the Erpingham Gate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Tough love is the Norwich City way for Max Aarons

Max Aarons is firmly in the spotlight at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast