Shop could be demolished and replaced with new retail unit and flats

The Candy Shop, on Station Road, Thetford, that could be knocked down. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Archant

A bid to demolish a convenience store in Thetford and replace it with a new development has been submitted.

It would see The Candy Shop, on Station Road, knocked down and replaced with a new retail unit and three flats.

Submitted to Breckland Council by Pearson Capital Projects Ltd, there would be one two-bed flat over two storeys and two one-bed flats on the first floor.

The flats would not include parking as the applicant believed the site’s close location to the train station and bus station allows for them to be car-free.

In the design statement it says: “This proposal offers an opportunity to replace a pre-fabricated structure with something more architecturally intriguing and fitting to the Thetford vernacular.” It added: “As well as offering a replacement retail unit, this proposal also seeks to offer three flats which will help to contribute to the housing land supply.”