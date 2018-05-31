The Band of The Scots Guards to feature in charity concert at the Thursford Collection

The Band of The Scots Guards will perform at the Thursford Collection. Picture: ABF THE SOLDIERS' CHARITY. Archant

The Band of The Scots Guards will be performing in a charity concert at the Thursford Collection.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ABF The Soldiers’ Charity Norfolk Committee’s major event of the year is the annual Beating Retreat and Concert on Tuesday, September 4, at 7pm.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity has been in existence since 1944 when, as the Army Benevolent Fund, it was established to provide support for all serving soldiers, veterans and dependents in need, whether a terminally ill serviceman’s child, a wounded soldier or the oldest veteran or widow.

In a typical year 6,000 grants are distributed to individuals, one third to serving personnel and their families.

Grants are also given to charities supporting Army personnel, including: SSAFA, Combat Stress, BLESMA and other smaller specialist charities. The Charity gave £50,000 in support of Gurkha Soldiers and families after the earthquake in Nepal 2 years ago and over £63,000 in grants to our veterans and their families in Norfolk.

Today, the conflicts may be different, but the pressures on our soldiers remain the same. As we are all too aware from the news, the Army is bearing the strain of the current conflicts. Hundreds of soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan and Iraq with many more injured both mentally and physically. That is why in 2007 the charity launched the Current Operations Fund, to support soldiers, veterans and their families affected by these conflicts. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased by post from: the Thursford Collection, Norfolk NR21 0AS, enclosing SAE, or by telephone on 01328 878 477. £22 PP Children 15 and under Half price.

For those who feel they need our support, telephone the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity main office in London: 0207 811 3207.