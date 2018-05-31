Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Band of The Scots Guards to feature in charity concert at the Thursford Collection

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 19 August 2018

The Band of The Scots Guards will perform at the Thursford Collection. Picture: ABF THE SOLDIERS' CHARITY.

The Band of The Scots Guards will perform at the Thursford Collection. Picture: ABF THE SOLDIERS' CHARITY.

Archant

The Band of The Scots Guards will be performing in a charity concert at the Thursford Collection.

The ABF The Soldiers’ Charity Norfolk Committee’s major event of the year is the annual Beating Retreat and Concert on Tuesday, September 4, at 7pm.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity has been in existence since 1944 when, as the Army Benevolent Fund, it was established to provide support for all serving soldiers, veterans and dependents in need, whether a terminally ill serviceman’s child, a wounded soldier or the oldest veteran or widow.

In a typical year 6,000 grants are distributed to individuals, one third to serving personnel and their families.

Grants are also given to charities supporting Army personnel, including: SSAFA, Combat Stress, BLESMA and other smaller specialist charities. The Charity gave £50,000 in support of Gurkha Soldiers and families after the earthquake in Nepal 2 years ago and over £63,000 in grants to our veterans and their families in Norfolk.

Today, the conflicts may be different, but the pressures on our soldiers remain the same. As we are all too aware from the news, the Army is bearing the strain of the current conflicts. Hundreds of soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan and Iraq with many more injured both mentally and physically. That is why in 2007 the charity launched the Current Operations Fund, to support soldiers, veterans and their families affected by these conflicts. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased by post from: the Thursford Collection, Norfolk NR21 0AS, enclosing SAE, or by telephone on 01328 878 477. £22 PP Children 15 and under Half price.

For those who feel they need our support, telephone the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity main office in London: 0207 811 3207.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast