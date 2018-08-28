Thanks given after RNLI station break-in

Top left, Sheringham RNLI senior Deputy Launching Authority Trevor Holsey, and below, withTyler Clarke of RNLI building contractors Apex. Top right, the abandoned charity boxes. Pictures: KAREN BETHELL/ SHERINGHAM LIFEBOAT STATION Archant

The chairman of Sheringham’s RNLI branch has thanked the public for their support after a break-in at the lifeboat station which caused £3,000 in damage and up to £600 in charity money was taken.

Phil Hawes said he was pleased by the positive response after the overnight raid on Saturday, August 25.

He said: “Community is very a special thing and both today and in our long past, we of the RNLI view ourselves as a core part of Sheringham. We have common cause. The very purpose of our existence is to serve the needs of others and save life. It is a simple quest that relies on the support and generosity of a great many. Our volunteers are townsfolk who freely give of their time in that quiet undramatic style East Anglia understands and values.”

Mr Hawes said that although the crime saddened him, he was: “Buoyed by the response it has provoked and the thoughtful and positive actions of so many. Thank you. We are most grateful.”

