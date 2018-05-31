Teenager chosen as Norwich City’s first 2018/19 community hero

Daniel Aldous has been chosen as Norwich City’s first community hero of the 2018/19 season. Photo: NCFC Archant

Daniel Aldous has been chosen as Norwich City’s first community hero of the 2018/19 season.

The 14-year-old NCFC season ticket holder has clocked up more than 300 voluntary hours with the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) since September 2017.

During that time he has provided support in the fanzone and with the “mini kickers” at Carrow Park, Norwich City said.

He was also recently nominated for the FA 2017-18 Young Volunteer of the Year for his outstanding dedication in the community.

Daniel spends the majority of his school holidays helping at many CSF summer school courses. He also coaches Lakeford Under-7s football team on Sunday mornings.

He said: “I am so proud to be the community hero but would not be here without the help of coaches, leaders and CSF for giving me the opportunity.”

Daniel will bring out the match ball ahead of City’s game against West Bromwich Albion on August 11.