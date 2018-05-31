Norfolk teenager wants to sing like Maria Callas or Katherine Jenkins

Charlotte Pollard

A teenage singing sensation has gained a top distinction in her grade eight Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination.

Charlotte Pollard, 15, who lives in Cromer and is a pupil at Norwich School, was awarded 141 marks out of 150 for her singing.

A Norwich Cathedral girl chorister and a member of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain, she said: “I have been singing from a very young age, six or seven. I love performing. I was in the Sound of Music on Cromer pier when I was nine.

“It’s a reward for me to sing. My favourite composer is Mozart. I want to be like Maria Callas or Katherine Jenkins.

“Two years ago I sang with the English Touring Opera at Norwich Theatre Royal, and last year I was reserve panellist in the BBC Radio 2 Chorister of the Year competition.”

She plans to study music for A-level and at university.