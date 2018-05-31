Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk teenager wants to sing like Maria Callas or Katherine Jenkins

PUBLISHED: 15:43 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 09 August 2018

Charlotte Pollard

Charlotte Pollard

A teenage singing sensation has gained a top distinction in her grade eight Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination.

Charlotte Pollard, 15, who lives in Cromer and is a pupil at Norwich School, was awarded 141 marks out of 150 for her singing.

A Norwich Cathedral girl chorister and a member of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain, she said: “I have been singing from a very young age, six or seven. I love performing. I was in the Sound of Music on Cromer pier when I was nine.

“It’s a reward for me to sing. My favourite composer is Mozart. I want to be like Maria Callas or Katherine Jenkins.

“Two years ago I sang with the English Touring Opera at Norwich Theatre Royal, and last year I was reserve panellist in the BBC Radio 2 Chorister of the Year competition.”

She plans to study music for A-level and at university.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast