Three teenage girls rescued by lifeboat crew after inflatable kayaks blown out to sea

Hunstanton RNLI out on a training exercise. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Three teenage girls were rescued by a lifeboat crew after their inflatable kayaks and a rubber ring were blown out to sea.

Just before 1.40pm on Friday the Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was called out after a 999 call reported that two inflatable kayaks were being blown out to sea near Brancaster.

The volunteer crew hurried to the area, discovering the three teenage girls, a rubber ring and a kayak.

After getting onto the lifeboat, they told the crew they had been trying to make it back to shore but were being taken further out to sea by the tide.

The girls were taken back to shore, where they were met by “anxious” parents, the RNLI said.

The charity said the teenagers were not in need of medical help, but were “most grateful” to the crew.