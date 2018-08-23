Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Dramatic scenes as teenage girls in inflatable kayak are rescued by RNLI off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 12:12 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 23 August 2018

Hunstanton Lifeboat assisted three teenage girls who were struggling off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak. Picture: RNLI

Hunstanton Lifeboat assisted three teenage girls who were struggling off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak. Picture: RNLI

Archant

The Hunstanton RNLI has been praised on social media after rescuing three teenage girls who were struggling against the tide off the north Norfolk coast.

A crew was called out to help the girls who were off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak on Sunday afternoon.

Susan Wells said on Facebook: “Well done lads yet again.”

Peter Burnham added: “The answer to why are they so far out is that they were blown out by off-shore winds. There may be little wind by the beach when blowing off-shore but it will ramp up further out.”

Liz Livock added: “Thank God you guys responded so swiftly. Without you, the outcome would most probably have been very different.

Kathy Brotherhood said: “Fabulous job crew.”

And Beryl English added: “You are all very brave and good people.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast