WATCH: Dramatic scenes as teenage girls in inflatable kayak are rescued by RNLI off Norfolk coast

Hunstanton Lifeboat assisted three teenage girls who were struggling off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak. Picture: RNLI Archant

The Hunstanton RNLI has been praised on social media after rescuing three teenage girls who were struggling against the tide off the north Norfolk coast.

A crew was called out to help the girls who were off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak on Sunday afternoon.

Susan Wells said on Facebook: “Well done lads yet again.”

Peter Burnham added: “The answer to why are they so far out is that they were blown out by off-shore winds. There may be little wind by the beach when blowing off-shore but it will ramp up further out.”

Liz Livock added: “Thank God you guys responded so swiftly. Without you, the outcome would most probably have been very different.

Kathy Brotherhood said: “Fabulous job crew.”

And Beryl English added: “You are all very brave and good people.”