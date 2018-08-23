WATCH: Dramatic scenes as teenage girls in inflatable kayak are rescued by RNLI off Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 12:12 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 23 August 2018
Archant
The Hunstanton RNLI has been praised on social media after rescuing three teenage girls who were struggling against the tide off the north Norfolk coast.
A crew was called out to help the girls who were off Brancaster in their inflatable kayak on Sunday afternoon.
Susan Wells said on Facebook: “Well done lads yet again.”
Peter Burnham added: “The answer to why are they so far out is that they were blown out by off-shore winds. There may be little wind by the beach when blowing off-shore but it will ramp up further out.”
Liz Livock added: “Thank God you guys responded so swiftly. Without you, the outcome would most probably have been very different.
Kathy Brotherhood said: “Fabulous job crew.”
And Beryl English added: “You are all very brave and good people.”