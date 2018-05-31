Teenager airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree

A teenager had to be airlifted to hospital . Pictures: Franz Sidney Archant

A teenager has been seriously injured after crashing into a tree before being airlifted to hospital.

The man, in his late teens, was travelling along the A134 in Lynford towards Mundford at around 4.15pm on Sunday, August 12, when his red VW Fox left the road and collided with a tree.

The police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services attended as the driver needed to be released from the vehicle.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service also attended and worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and paramedics to treat the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision, should contact PC Chris Curtis at Swaffham Road Policing on 101.