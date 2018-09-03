Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teddy bears zipwire down 19th century windmill for fundraising event

03 September, 2018 - 15:30
Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Archant

A charity event saw a collection of beloved stuffed animals take on an adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBBCharity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Dereham Windmill’s popular teddy bear zipwire fundraiser saw dozens of families turn out on Sunday September 2 to soak up the fun-fuelled afternoon.

Eager stuffed toy owners were quick to sign up their cuddlies for a zipwire ride down from the top of the windmill, off Greenfields Road.

And as well as the zipwire, which saw prizes awarded for the fastest teddies, visitors could also enjoy perusing stalls and jumping on a bouncy castle.

Alison Webb, treasurer of Dereham Windmill, said: “Dozens of bears were brave enough to zipwire from the top of the windmill, have a teddy bear picnic with Edward the Bear and then played pass the parcel.

“A brilliant day was had by all.”

The coffee shop was also open for refreshments.

Dereham Windmill was built in 1835 and is the last of several windmills in the area.

- Did your teddy bear take a ride down the windmill? Email reporter Donna-Louise Bishop with your photos and videos.

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Teddy bears zipwire down 19th century windmill for fundraising event

Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast