Teams prepare for dragon boat race as countdown begins

PUBLISHED: 17:47 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 01 August 2018

Action from a previous East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Gable Events.

Action from a previous East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Gable Events.

Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on Nicholas Everitt Park for the 12th spectacular East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival.

Racing at a previous East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. Picture: Gable Events. Racing at a previous East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. Picture: Gable Events.

More than 250 people will take to the water at Oulton Broad on Saturday, August 11, where crews will race the thirty foot brightly painted Chinese boats with ornately carved dragon’s heads and decorated tails three at a time over a 200m course.

The 18 teams represent a range of companies and organisations from across East Anglia with a number of different charities set to benefit from the funds raised.

All will be seeking to knock the team from Aquaterra Energy off their pedestal as reigning champions and trophies and medals will be presented to the top three crews, the best placed mixed crew and the ‘best dressed’ crew.

The festival, organised by Gable Events and supported by the Lowestoft Journal, promises to be a fantastic day for competitors and spectators alike.

Racing takes place every 10 to 15 minutes from 11am until 3.30pm with an hour’s break for lunch at 1pm.

There will also be fun fair rides and plenty of food and drink stalls for all the family on the bankside. Entry is free to spectators and there is ample ‘pay and display’ parking available in Nicholas Everitt Park.

This year’s festival is sponsored by Warner Leisure Hotels and Ian Gyte, operations director, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the 12th East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. The Warner team are excited about representing our two East Anglia hotels Gunton Hall and Corton Coastal Village, whilst raising vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the friendly competitiveness has already kicked in.

“Our guests are brilliant and are always keen on supporting and getting involved in fundraising challenges and we can’t wait to join all the other teams on the start line on August 11.”

Other teams signed up include East Anglia ONE Wind Farm, Norfolk Drywall, Associated British Ports, Lings Motor Group, Anglian Demolition, Aquaterra Energy, Continental Product Engineering, GCB Recruitment, Grosvenor Casino, Jarrolds, Lovewell Blake, Musker McIntyre Estate Agents and Tippers ‘R’ Us.

For further information about the event, visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia or call festival organisers Gable Events on 01780 470718.

