“Outstanding and inspirational” the young people taking a stand against their insecurities

A Norfolk MP has praised the “dramatic and brilliant” changes made by a group of young people.

The group of 16 – 25 year-olds received certificates from MP Clive Lewis after graduating from 12 week personal development course TEAM, run by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

Prior to the programme all the young people involved were suffering from self-esteem or mental health issues.

The free course included the chance to fundraise and carry out their own community project, as well as completing two weeks work experience and a week long residential.

William, 19, enrolled to the course to help battle his crippling anxiety.

“I wasn’t doing anything when I was told about the course. The first day I was extremely anxious but also quite excited. I did a work experience placement in a local charity shop and now I’ve finished TEAM I am going to volunteer at the shop and help with their admin work.”

The course gave 25-year-old Lewis the chance to build his confidence after losing his job as a civil engineer.

He said: “I found out about TEAM from the Job Centre. My confidence was really low by this point as I hadn’t been working. I really enjoyed the programme and the best bit was the residential, which really taught us about working as a team.”

An important part of the course was the chance to build new friendships with other participants.

Lewis said the residential was the most valuable part because it brought the youngsters together and taught them “how to work as a team.”

Norwich MP Clive Lewis presented the 34 graduates with certificates at the end of the programme.

He said: ““This project, and the efforts of these young people, is outstanding and inspirational. I came seven weeks ago and you were a different bunch of people - the change has been dramatic and brilliant. The community project in particular is really important, you have really given something back and seen how you can make a difference and I am so proud of you.”

Applications are now open for young people aged 16 – 25 wanting to take part in the course.

Find out more here: https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/norfolk-fire-and-rescue-service/in-your-community/young-people/princes-trust-team-programme