Talking newspaper receives £250 cheque

Maria Cooke from Spire solicitors presenting the cheque to Sharon Nash of Link-Up, flanked by Link-Up volunteers. Picture: Graham Wade Archant

A talking newspaper which aims to provide local news for the blind or visually impaired thanked a company after receiving a £250 cheque.

Link-Up, Breckland’s talking newspaper, were handed the cheque by Spire solicitors who had nominated them as part of their fundraising activities.

A spokesman said: “We are very grateful as, being a small local charity, we are constantly on the lookout for funding to help keep our service going.

“Link-Up would be pleased to hear from anyone who might be interested in becoming one of our listeners. It’s free and we provide everything you need, including audio equipment and one-to-one tuition.

“We are also always on the lookout for volunteers to assist putting together each fortnightly edition. We need script collators, readers, and producers plus assistance with post production as well as a committee secretary.

“None of these roles are onerous, none take up much time, but each role is vital. We’re a friendly team so, if you want to know more about receiving the talking newspaper, or helping to produce it, please contact Graham on 07885 331566.”