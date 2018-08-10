Take a first look inside the new ‘twisted circus’ bar replacing Rocco’s
PUBLISHED: 15:48 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 11 August 2018
All the fun of the fair is coming to Norwich as new concept bar Bished is coming to Prince of Wales Road.
The bar opens this Saturday August 11 and has a ‘twisted circus’ theme and will have regular live shows including dancers, fire breathers and stilt walkers.
There is a number of stages around the ‘production venue’ and a dance floor with LED screens.
The bar is decorated with graffiti and will also have a chilled seating area for those looking to unwind.
Alongside a normal bar menu, Bished will serve a range of cocktails, such as Pornstar Martini and Woo Woo, and a range of gins including pink and violet varieties.
American bar snacks will also be available such as candyfloss, popcorn and hot dogs.
Levi Solomon, general manager, said: Bished is not your average bar and is a production venue with a twisted circus theme.
“There is lots of graffiti and its very light heavy, with a lot of stages and a chilled area too.
“Everywhere you look there will be some sort of production going on and a performer doing something weird and wonderful.
“It’s a completely different venue to Rocco’s and has taken six weeks to transform the bar and it’s been a challenge but it looks absolutely brilliant.”
Bished is open 5pm until late evening Monday to Thursday, 9pm to 4am Friday and 5pm to 4am Saturday.