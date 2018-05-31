Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suspicious package triggers alert at hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:57 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 01 August 2018

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A hospital was put on high alert today following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital at around 11.28am and one department was closed as a precaution.

A hospital spokesman said: “Part of our estates/supplies department was temporarily closed off this afternoon.

“The reason for the closure was purely precautionary in response to the receipt of a suspicious package earlier today.

“As is standard procedure, the fire service were called. The package has now been removed from the hospital site.

“Patient areas of the hospital were not affected.”

Earlier in the day assurances were given there was no risk to the wider public, although people were asked to stay away unless their visit was essential.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had resolved what they called “a suspected chemical incident” at the James Paget Hospital, which turned out to pose no risk to the public or hospital staff.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast