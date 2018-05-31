Suspicious package triggers alert at hospital

A hospital was put on high alert today following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital at around 11.28am and one department was closed as a precaution.

A hospital spokesman said: “Part of our estates/supplies department was temporarily closed off this afternoon.

“The reason for the closure was purely precautionary in response to the receipt of a suspicious package earlier today.

“As is standard procedure, the fire service were called. The package has now been removed from the hospital site.

“Patient areas of the hospital were not affected.”

Earlier in the day assurances were given there was no risk to the wider public, although people were asked to stay away unless their visit was essential.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had resolved what they called “a suspected chemical incident” at the James Paget Hospital, which turned out to pose no risk to the public or hospital staff.