Sushi and Sake Festival brings taste of the Far East to Norwich

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A sushi and sake festival saw a Norwich venue transformed into a Japanese street market.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer.

The event aimed to showcase some of the best regional and national sushi restaurant brands.

Locally, chefs from Shiki, Bun Box and Ciscoes had stalls offering freshly made food.

There was also the chance to try a wide range of Japanese beers, cocktails and sake from various vendors.

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

A spokesman for the event said 2,000 tickets had been sold as of Saturday.

As well as a large selection of food and drink on offer, there was also live music, karaoke and Kendo performances to keep people entertained.

The event continues on Sunday from 11am to 4pm, followed by an evening session from 7pm to midnight.

Visit https://opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/sushi-sake/ for more information.